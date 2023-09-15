IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘We live in the open and we have nothing’: Moroccan villagers appeal for help

‘We live in the open and we have nothing’: Moroccan villagers appeal for help

In the absence of organized relief efforts, Mohamed Zidane and others from isolated mountain areas badly damaged in the recent earthquake have been using donkeys to fetch handouts from miles away and carry them home to their families.Sept. 15, 2023

