Vineyard owners honor legacy of relatives who laid the foundation for their success (Part 2)
Both Lidia Maldonado and Amelia Ceja, who run vineyards in California, say they've achieved their American dream with their successful family businesses. It's important for both to honor the legacy of their relatives who were migrant workers. "Only in America can the children of farm workers grow up to be wine makers and winery owners," Maldonado tells José Díaz-Balart.Sept. 20, 2021