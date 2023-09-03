IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Violence erupts in Tel Aviv as Eritrean protesters clash with police

    00:50
    Protesters in Syria demand end to Assad regime amid economic crisis

    06:58

  • Titanic submersible search team speaks out about findings

    01:53

  • As a new school year begins, Russia rewrites the history books

    01:44

  • China angers its neighbors by redrawing its map

    00:47

  • Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia on a visit to one of the smallest Catholic communities in the world

    01:08

  • Soldiers in Gabon declare coup after president wins re-election

    02:17

  • Johannesburg building fire kills at least 74 people

    01:11

  • Five million bees fall from truck in Canada, causing chaos

    00:38

  • Over 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa

    03:10

  • Video purports to show Wagner's Prigozhin in Africa shortly before his death

    00:28

  • Workers walk out in rare labor dispute over planned department store sale in Japan

    00:58

  • Deadly fire tears through Johannesburg building used by homeless people

    00:46

  • Arms talks between Russia and North Korea advancing, U.S. says

    01:56

  • WATCH: Stunning blue supermoon dazzles stargazers around the world

    01:05

  • Drones strike airport in western Russia and are shot down over Kyiv

    01:17

  • Parishioners killed after confronting gangs in Haiti

    02:58

  • Head of Spanish Football Federation facing growing pressure to resign after kissing star player

    01:37

  • Funeral held for a deputy of Wagner group's Yevgeny Prigozhin

    00:42

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un marks Navy Day with his daughter

    01:11

NBC News

Violence erupts in Tel Aviv as Eritrean protesters clash with police

00:50

Violence erupted in Tel Aviv, Israel, as Eritrean protesters clashed with police. The Israeli prime minister said he wants all Eritrean migrants involved in the violent clash to be deported.Sept. 3, 2023

