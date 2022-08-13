Violence in Mexican border city leaves 11 dead

- Now Playing
Violence in Mexican border city leaves 11 dead01:36
- UP NEXT
Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey00:38
European drought may lower Germany’s Rhine to critical levels00:56
Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says00:56
Wildfires continue to rage across France’s famous wine region00:50
Brazilian police recover stolen paintings worth more than $140 million00:58
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory over Covid pandemic01:28
Taiwan residents downplay China military drills amid rising tensions01:28
Heavy rainfall in South Korea kills at least 1002:03
How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone03:20
DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton01:10
World economy grapples with rising inflation04:03
‘None of this is true’: Italy’s far-right leader accuses media of scaremongering01:10
Watch: Wildfires rage out of control in southwest France01:03
Early count shows tight Kenyan presidential election amid low voter turnout01:02
Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine00:50
Colombia swears in first-ever leftist president02:57
Top U.S. generals take issue with Russian satellite near U.S. orbit02:42
Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions01:11
Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’01:28
- Now Playing
Violence in Mexican border city leaves 11 dead01:36
- UP NEXT
Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey00:38
European drought may lower Germany’s Rhine to critical levels00:56
Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says00:56
Wildfires continue to rage across France’s famous wine region00:50
Brazilian police recover stolen paintings worth more than $140 million00:58
Play All