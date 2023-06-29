Violence spreads across France after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb

- Now Playing
Violence spreads across France after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb01:01
Video shows the moment a French police officer opens fire on a car as it drives away00:42
‘They will squash you like a bug’: Lukashenko claims credit for stopping Russian rebels01:30
Man caught on camera scribbling on a Colosseum wall00:48
Newly-discovered fresco in Pompeii looks remarkably like a pizza00:56
Wagner boss says Russian military chiefs lie to Putin and public01:24
Brothers reunited after deadly migrant boat shipwreck in Greece01:07
Man detained at German castle after tourists pushed off cliff01:28
Zelenskyy accepts U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership01:08
Exclusive: Zelenskyy warns U.S. will face war if Ukraine support wanes01:02
Italy bids farewell to Silvio Berlusconi with state funeral01:20
Dozens drown in Greece’s deadliest migrant shipwreck this year01:01
Ukrainians liberate Donetsk village in hard-fought counteroffensive01:13
Silver stolen by the Nazis returned to Jewish descendants01:33
Locals in shock after stabbing attack on children in French town00:57
Ukraine rescue teams run for cover as Russia shells flooded Kherson02:33
Watch: Drone footage shows submerged city after Ukraine dam explosion01:24
Pope Francis in ‘good general condition’ after abdominal surgery, Vatican says03:03
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery03:43
‘An environmental bomb of mass destruction’: Zelenskyy slams Russia over dam explosion01:13
