Virginia referee banned after calling out 10-year-old’s braids

Virginia basketball referee banned after calling out 10-year-old girl’s hair01:53
A longtime youth referee is now banned from officiating in Chesapeake, Virginia after singling out a 10-year-old during a basketball game because of the color and texture of her hair. WAVY's Tamara Scott reports.
Rep. Neguse (D-CO): The walls are closing in on this president07:56
Virginia referee banned after calling out 10-year-old’s braids01:53
Thousands of migrant children separated from parents prior to 'zero tolerance' policy01:32
Boyfriend charged in slain Louisiana police officer's murder01:40
Suspect shot dead by Arizona police was 14-year-old with airsoft gun01:29
Government shutdown brews trouble for craft beer makers03:54