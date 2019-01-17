Virginia referee banned after calling out 10-year-old’s braids

U.S. news

Virginia basketball referee banned after calling out 10-year-old girl’s hair

A longtime youth referee is now banned from officiating in Chesapeake, Virginia after singling out a 10-year-old during a basketball game because of the color and texture of her hair. WAVY's Tamara Scott reports.Jan. 17, 2019

