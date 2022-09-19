IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: California woman who faked her own kidnapping in 2016 is sentenced to 18 months in prison

  • UP NEXT

    Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire

    01:51

  • Virginia moves to roll back protections on transgender students

    02:05

  • Pilot killed when plane crashes during Reno Air Races

    00:55

  • Watch: Puerto Rico bridge swept away by floodwaters

    00:44

  • Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico

    01:24

  • Alaska town flooded, homes destroyed as massive storm batters state

    00:54

  • Philadelphia drag performer dies mid-performance, cause of death not released

    00:41

  • Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder

    01:02

  • Athletes may register as non-binary for 2023 Boston Marathon

    06:36

  • Philadelphia 17-year-old stalked and fatally shot while walking her dog

    02:13

  • Teens arrested in connection with Hollywood high school drug overdoses

    03:53

  • Holiday airfares are soaring as more people take to the skies

    01:40

  • 'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app

    01:38

  • Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women

    01:33

  • Ohio mother charged after second child dies while co-sleeping

    01:34

  • FBI charges Massachusetts woman with Boston Children's Hospital bomb threat

    01:56

  • Search underway for missing Florida student after boat capsizes

    01:05

  • Judge considers banning cameras during Lori Vallow murder trial

    02:49

  • Cardi B sentenced to community service for strip club brawl

    01:38

  • Arrest made in California teen's fatal overdose

    02:08

NBC News Channel

Virginia Commonwealth University reaches hazing death settlement

01:27

The family of Adam Oakes, who died after a 2021 fraternity hazing, will receive nearly $1 million. WWBT's John Hood reports.Sept. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire

    01:51

  • Virginia moves to roll back protections on transgender students

    02:05

  • Pilot killed when plane crashes during Reno Air Races

    00:55

  • Watch: Puerto Rico bridge swept away by floodwaters

    00:44

  • Videos show Hurricane Fiona battering Puerto Rico

    01:24

  • Alaska town flooded, homes destroyed as massive storm batters state

    00:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All