IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Virginia firefighter killed in house explosion
Feb. 17, 202400:45
  • Now Playing

    Virginia firefighter killed in house explosion

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Two found dead after shooting at a Colorado university

    02:08

  • Golden Gate Bridge adds suicide-deterrent nets

    03:40

  • Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out

    01:44

  • Tulsa works to rebuild historic 'Black Wall Street’ a century after massacre

    03:04

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08

  • Donald Trump ordered to pay over $350 million in civil fraud trial

    02:13

  • 'Norfolk Southern failed’: Biden speaks in East Palestine one year after train derailment

    02:05

  • 'We are holding Trump accountable’: AG James speaks out after civil trial win

    04:57

  • Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial

    04:28

  • Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling

    02:05

  • Seattle police investigate knifepoint hijab theft as a hate crime

    02:03

  • Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death

    02:04

  • Jewish rapper Matisyahu calls out venue after cancelled show

    01:44

  • Pennsylvania mom convicted of strangling son faces life in prison

    01:46

  • Jenny Cavnar makes history as first female MLB play-by-play voice

    04:26

  • Florida man wrongly convicted of murder awarded $14 million

    01:29

  • Biden and House Republicans locked in border crisis standoff

    03:24

  • 5-year-old child taken by foster mother could be in danger

    01:46

  • Watch: Robbery suspect caught hiding in Florida reporter's backyard

    02:15

NBC News Channel

Virginia firefighter killed in house explosion

00:45

One firefighter was killed and at least nine others were injured when a Sterling, Virginia, house exploded after reports of a possible gas leak.Feb. 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Virginia firefighter killed in house explosion

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Two found dead after shooting at a Colorado university

    02:08

  • Golden Gate Bridge adds suicide-deterrent nets

    03:40

  • Kansas City shooting survivor speaks out

    01:44

  • Tulsa works to rebuild historic 'Black Wall Street’ a century after massacre

    03:04

  • Fani Willis' father takes the stand at Georgia hearing

    02:08
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All