NBC News

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denies sex assault claim

01:36

Virginia's Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax (D) is pushing back against any claims that he sexually assaulted women as pressure mounts for Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to resign.Feb. 4, 2019

  • Virginia Lt. Gov. calls sex assault claim an 'uncorroborated smear'

    01:36

  • Trump says he disagrees with intel assessment of Iran

    08:00

  • Presidential historian Jon Meacham on Trump's 'executive time'

    06:50

  • Majority of Americans favor making the rich pay more in taxes

    06:31

  • Power restored in NYC jail after days without heat during polar vortex

    06:43

  • Midwin Charles: Governor Northam ‘needs to go’

    08:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All