NBC News

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denies sex assault claim

01:36

Virginia's Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax (D) is pushing back against any claims that he sexually assaulted women as pressure mounts for Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to resign.Feb. 4, 2019

  • Jeh Johnson: 'Big problem' that Trump ignores intel briefings

    05:50

  • Virginia Gov. Northam not resigning over racist yearbook photo despite mounting pressure

    01:32

  • Witch Hunt: The Retro Video Game

    01:39

  • Trump incorrectly refers to indicted Russians as ‘bloggers’ who had nothing to do with him

    10:05

  • Trump’s 'willful ignorance' towards his intelligence community

    10:49

  • The truth bomb has been detonated

    18:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All