IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Virginia school board meeting on transgender policies ends in chaos

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama police announce charges in Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax

    02:52

  • Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

    03:03

  • Northeast experiencing hottest days of the year as heat wave continues

    02:52

  • New details revealed in hearing for Michigan school gunman

    02:25

  • Suspect in fatal California stabbing arrested after posting video of attack online

    02:19

  • Triple-digit temperatures threatening saguaro cacti in Arizona

    01:51

  • Three ‘stooges’ of robots make life easier at Colorado retirement home

    01:29

  • Bodycam video shows Colorado man tased by deputy before being fatally struck by car

    03:00

  • 11-year-old Florida girl arrested after falsely reporting kidnapping

    02:40

  • Suffolk County DA says DNA evidence found in Gilgo Beach murders is 'very powerful'

    06:34

  • Watch: 93-year-old man hikes to summit of Yosemite’s half dome

    02:18

  • 'I just didn’t want to lose my life': says Black man mauled by police K9

    06:42

  • Employees of San Francisco's Anchor Brewing Company scramble to save business

    04:31

  • Biden Administration touts drop in illegal border crossings, though migrant numbers remain high

    02:28

  • Truckers face post-pandemic challenges nationwide

    03:12

  • U.S. Women’s team ties in World Cup match against Netherlands

    01:31

  • Arizona teen resurfaces in Montana four years after disappearing

    01:43

  • Allegiant plane avoids mid-air collision at 23,000 feet

    02:05

  • Michigan judge to decide if Oxford school shooter should get life in priso

    02:23

NBC News Channel

Virginia school board meeting on transgender policies ends in chaos

01:49

Protesters were removed and arrests were made at a Roanoke County School Board meeting on new transgender policies. WSLS' Connor Dietrich reports.July 28, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Virginia school board meeting on transgender policies ends in chaos

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Alabama police announce charges in Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax

    02:52

  • Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

    03:03

  • Northeast experiencing hottest days of the year as heat wave continues

    02:52

  • New details revealed in hearing for Michigan school gunman

    02:25

  • Suspect in fatal California stabbing arrested after posting video of attack online

    02:19
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All