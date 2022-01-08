Virginia police identify 2 more victims in 'shopping cart killer' case
Officials in Fairfax, Virginia, say Anthony Eugene Robinson, the alleged “shopping cart killer", is the primary suspect in the deaths of Cheyenne Brown and Stephanie Harrison after police say DNA helped identify the victims.Jan. 8, 2022
Virginia police identify 2 more victims in 'shopping cart killer' case
