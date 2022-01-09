Virginia police say ‘shopping cart killer' may be tied to fifth murder
Officials in Fairfax, Virginia, say Anthony Robinson, the suspected “shopping cart killer”, has been tied to the murders of four women so far and police say he may have murdered a fifth woman. WRC’s Aimee Cho reports.Jan. 9, 2022
