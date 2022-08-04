School officials in Virginia apologize for logo resembling a swastika

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hanover County Public School officials in Virginia apologized for a logo that appeared on a shirt during a professional learning conference. Many users on social media said that the logo resembled a swastika. WWBT’s A.J. Nwoko reports.Aug. 4, 2022

