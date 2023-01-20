IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Tim Kaine announces he will run again in 2024: ‘I’ve got more I want to do’

Sen. Tim Kaine announces he will run again in 2024: ‘I’ve got more I want to do’

Following speculation about his political future, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced at a Richmond press conference that he will run for a third term in 2024.Jan. 20, 2023

    Sen. Tim Kaine announces he will run again in 2024: ‘I’ve got more I want to do’

