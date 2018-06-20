Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Asian America
Visibility at Pride: The Pacific Islanders Who Marched in 1982
In footage from the 1982 San Francisco Pride Parade, there's a moment where folks march down the street in what looks like Samoan traditional attire. But who are they? (Part 3 of 5, "Searching for Queer Asian Pacific America")
NBC Asian America Presents
