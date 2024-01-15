IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Volcano erupts in Iceland, spewing lava toward a nearby settlement

    00:45
Volcano erupts in Iceland, spewing lava toward a nearby settlement

A volcano erupted in southwestern Iceland sending molten lava toward the nearby village of Grindavik. The residents were evacuated for the second time since November after a series of earthquakes caused fissures in the earth.Jan. 15, 2024

