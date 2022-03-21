Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two suspects sought in Arkansas car show shooting that left one dead, 27 wounded01:28
Aerials show aftermath of I-95 collision that killed 2 Pennsylvania troopers, 1 civilian00:46
Now Playing
Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow01:25
UP NEXT
Texas wildfires force more evacuations01:17
Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured02:09
Six injured in L.A. County rescue helicopter crash01:44
Mother of ‘Baby Theresa’ charged in 2009 death of newborn01:35
Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires01:49
Four missing marines after Osprey crash01:17
‘Historically this is not something new': HBCU students address Congress on recent bomb threats00:56
Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles00:45
Kentucky inmate rescued factory employees from Mayfield tornado destruction01:44
Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly01:30
Google facing lawsuit over allegations of systemic bias02:30
Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two01:11
'It's been a struggle': Acid attack survivor speaks out 1 year later02:04
Unarmed New Jersey man paralyzed in police shooting files lawsuit01:33
Jurors hear recording of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot during trial00:22
Chapman University professor sues students for posting exams online00:23
Florida bus driver 'saved lives' during deadly shooting01:30
Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow01:25
An emergency round-up is underway as volunteer cowboys work to move cattle and horses in the path of several growing wildfires in north Texas. KXAS' Ken Kalthoff reports.March 21, 2022
Two suspects sought in Arkansas car show shooting that left one dead, 27 wounded01:28
Aerials show aftermath of I-95 collision that killed 2 Pennsylvania troopers, 1 civilian00:46
Now Playing
Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow01:25
UP NEXT
Texas wildfires force more evacuations01:17
Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured02:09
Six injured in L.A. County rescue helicopter crash01:44