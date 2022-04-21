IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants

  • Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    'I have collected a lot of bodies': Volunteer removes bodies from Bucha's streets

    Putin says Mariupol is controlled by the Russian army

  • Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant

  • Putin orders Russian military not to storm Mariupol's Azovstal steel mill

  • Zelenskyy says Russia must be called out as ‘the state sponsoring terrorism’

  • Ukrainian commander in Mariupol pleads for help against Russia

  • Putin issues veiled threat as Russia tests new long-range missile

  • Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb.org to house Ukrainian refugees

  • Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine

  • Ukrainian civilians trapped inside steel plant as Russia attacks

  • Ukrainian commander in Mariupol issues desperate plea for help

  • Funeral held for three members of Ukrainian bomb disposal team

  • Zelenskyy calls Mariupol ‘extremely severe’, asks for more weapons

  • Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety

  • Ukrainian returns home to devastated Bucha suburb

  • Fear in Mariupol as Russia begins offensive in Donbas region

  • Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)

NBC News

'I have collected a lot of bodies': Volunteer removes bodies from Bucha's streets

Vlad Minchenko, 44, was forced by Russian occupiers to remove bodies from the streets of Bucha, near Kyiv. Now he volunteers to collect them and take them to the cemetery on behalf of the victims' friends and family.April 21, 2022

