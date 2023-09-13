Video shows the heartbreaking recovery of bodies from Libya's devastating floods

Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing02:37
Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site02:19
- Now Playing
Video shows the heartbreaking recovery of bodies from Libya's devastating floods01:10
- UP NEXT
Deadly fire claims numerous lives in Vietnam's capital00:33
Ukraine attacks shipyard in Russia-controlled Crimea with cruise missiles, Moscow says00:28
North Korea's Kim pledges 'unconditional support' for Russia at meeting with Putin01:28
10,000 people missing and feared dead after floods sweeps Libya03:15
More than 2,000 killed in Morocco earthquake as rescuers search for survivors02:12
Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran01:14
Iranian President Raisi speaks about prisoner exchange and protest crackdown: Exclusive08:11
White House and Republicans react to Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with Iranian President00:40
Thousands dead or missing after catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya01:39
Why Libyan authorities can’t specify death toll in massive flooding01:44
Drone footage shows destruction in Moroccan town near earthquake epicenter01:35
Video shows Kim Jong Un meeting with Russian officials00:30
Cellphone video shows destroyed dam that contributed to catastrophic flooding of Derna, Libya01:02
Watch: American trapped deep in Turkish cave hoisted to surface02:17
Rescuers in Morocco struggle to reach hard hit remote areas01:33
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for meeting with President Putin03:43
Iranian president talks prisoner swap, $6 billion deal with US01:01
Floods in Libya leave nearly 6,000 dead, thousands more missing02:37
Kim Jong Un, Putin tour Russia's largest rocket launch site02:19
- Now Playing
Video shows the heartbreaking recovery of bodies from Libya's devastating floods01:10
- UP NEXT
Deadly fire claims numerous lives in Vietnam's capital00:33
Ukraine attacks shipyard in Russia-controlled Crimea with cruise missiles, Moscow says00:28
North Korea's Kim pledges 'unconditional support' for Russia at meeting with Putin01:28
Play All