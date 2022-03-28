IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Parents, teachers clear rubble from Kharkiv school hit by Russian missile

  • Russia shifts strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine

  • Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change

    Watch: Volunteers modify truck with armor for military use in Lviv, Ukraine

    Russia ‘afraid of a relatively short conversation with several journalists,’ Zelenskyy says

  • MTP Compressed: Ukrainian ambassador, senators react to Biden’s walked-back regime change call

  • Jeh Johnson: It's a ‘statement of fact,’ Biden should not ‘walk back’ Putin comments

  • Full Panel: President’s call for Putin’s ouster may be ‘a window into what Biden thinks and feels’

  • Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’

  • Portman: U.S. must ‘draw a red line’ at use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians

  • Markarova: Putin committing ‘brutal genocide attempt’ to ‘eliminate or exterminate’ Ukraine

  • Full Ukrainian Ambassador: 'We heard President Biden loud and clear' after his call for Putin's removal

  • David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor

  • Engel: In latest speech, Zelenskyy 'essentially accused Western leaders … of being all talk'

  • Did Biden’s remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip?

  • Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech

  • Russian missile strikes Lviv, less than 50 miles from Polish border

  • Biden: This war has already been a strategic failure for Russia

  • Biden: NATO is a defensive alliance, never sought the demise of Russia

NBC News

Watch: Volunteers modify truck with armor for military use in Lviv, Ukraine

Days after Lviv, Ukraine, was shelled by Russian artillery, volunteers modified a truck with steel armor and a machine gun mount to be used on the front line. The volunteers said it was the first truck they had modified in this way, but they hope to do many more.March 28, 2022

