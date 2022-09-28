IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

VP Harris confirms U.S. support for Taiwan during Japan visit

00:52

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned "disturbing" actions by China in remarks made on board the USS Howard destroyer during a visit to the largest overseas U.S. Navy installation in the world at Yokosuka, Japan.Sept. 28, 2022

