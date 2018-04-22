Waffle House hero: Gunman ‘was going to have to work to kill me’

U.S. news

Waffle House hero James Shaw tells how he disarmed gunman copied!

James Shaw Jr. was at the Nashville Waffle House where a gunman opened fire, killing four people in the early morning hours on Sunday. He wrestled the rifle out of the gunman’s hands, causing the assailant to flee the scene. Hours later, Shaw addressed reporters at a press conference to tell his heroic story.Apr.22.2018

