Walensky: CDC ‘closely watching’ BA.2 variant, says no evidence of more severe disease
03:45
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the BA.2 omicron subvariant represents about 35 percent of circulating variants nationally. She added that there is no evidence that it results in more severe disease, but it does have increased transmission compared to omicron.March 23, 2022
Now Playing
Walensky: CDC ‘closely watching’ BA.2 variant, says no evidence of more severe disease
03:45
UP NEXT
Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
00:29
White House addresses Press Secretary Psaki's Covid diagnosis
00:54
What you should know before returning to the office
04:34
Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine
04:16
Health experts predict uptick in COVID cases due to subvariant