    Police: 'No confrontation' in shooting death of 13-year-old

Police: 'No confrontation' in shooting death of 13-year-old

Jason Lewis, 41, faces a second-degree murder charge after shooting the 13-year-old Blake to death as he allegedly attempted to break into a car.Jan. 31, 2023

    Police: 'No confrontation' in shooting death of 13-year-old

