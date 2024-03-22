Washington public schools to begin teaching LGBTQ history by 2025

- Now Playing
Washington public schools to begin teaching LGBTQ history by 202501:57
- UP NEXT
'This is critical': Caitlyn Jenner supports N.Y. county's ban on trans women in sports03:23
Autopsy shows transgender teen Nex Benedict died by suicide03:12
Arkansas removes 'X' alternative to male and female on state IDs01:41
Flipping the Script: Actor Bryan Terrell Clark on the need for more roles for LGBTQ+ Black men05:54
Space Camp defends presence of transgender employee01:48
Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement03:41
Tampa man charged in shooting death of gay man at dog park01:38
Founder of LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby arrested on federal charges01:08
Kristen Stewart on new movie ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and lesbian sex scenes03:53
Video shows controversial arrest of Philadelphia official and husband01:51
South Carolina man convicted of killing Black transgender woman01:34
Oklahoma students walk out after Nex Benedict’s death to protest bullying02:58
Oklahoma LGBTQ teen did not die from trauma, police say04:29
Landmark legislation as Greece legalizes same-sex marriage00:23
Leading GOP candidate for N.C. governor targets transgender restroom use01:40
2004: Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon tie the knot at San Francisco civil ceremony02:01
Transgender community demonstrates in Florida on license rule change02:04
Utah official appears to question teen girl's gender in Facebook post01:34
Survey finds transgender people are more satisfied in life after transitioning03:28
- Now Playing
Washington public schools to begin teaching LGBTQ history by 202501:57
- UP NEXT
'This is critical': Caitlyn Jenner supports N.Y. county's ban on trans women in sports03:23
Autopsy shows transgender teen Nex Benedict died by suicide03:12
Arkansas removes 'X' alternative to male and female on state IDs01:41
Flipping the Script: Actor Bryan Terrell Clark on the need for more roles for LGBTQ+ Black men05:54
Space Camp defends presence of transgender employee01:48
Play All