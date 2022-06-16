IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: 10-year-old boy rescued after five days stuck in well in India

    President Zelenskyy praises additional $1 billion U.S. aid to Ukraine

  • Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors

  • Suspect in Amazon disappearances taken onto river by Brazilian police

  • Iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for new missile defense systems

  • Watch: Strawberry Supermoon rises over Greek temple

  • A look at the dark history of indigenous boarding schools in North America

  • El Salvador loses its crypto investment as Bitcoin shares fall

  • Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention, according to state media

  • Fires spread across France amid heatwave

  • Kyiv museum opens new exhibition about Russian invasion

  • Brazilian authorities deny reports of bodies found in missing journalist search

  • Russian invasion puts isolated Ukrainian orphanage at risk

  • U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

  • Markets tumble worldwide as fears of a looming recession take hold

  • Royals participate in Order of Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle

  • Vasil used to work on the railroad. Now he patrols Ukraine's front line.

  • Protest leader's home demolished in India

  • Protesters demand answers over two men missing in Amazon rainforest

Watch: 10-year-old boy rescued after five days stuck in well in India

Rescuers in Janjgir, India, managed to rescue a 10-year-old boy after he was stuck in a 60-feet deep well for five days. According to local officials, the boy is “stable and fine” and is recovering in hospital.June 16, 2022

