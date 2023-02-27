Watch: Aerial footage shows Oklahoma tornado damage

- Now Playing
Watch: Aerial footage shows Oklahoma tornado damage02:05
- UP NEXT
Powerful tornado sweeps through Norman, Oklahoma03:12
Wild storm batters California and heads east02:03
California hit with historic winter weather02:13
Historic winter storm hitting some of California’s major cities01:23
Surfers brave frigid temperatures catching waves on Lake Superior00:38
Californians flock to frosty Hollywood sign01:09
Millions across the U.S. brace for winter storms amid record-breaking temps02:46
Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest02:15
Severe winter storm wreaks havoc on Midwest04:02
Massive storm putting 29 states under winter weather alerts02:57
Millions of Americans brace for ‘unprecedented’ winter storm04:20
Massive winter storm system marching across U.S.01:38
Sprawling U.S. winter storm system set to slam millions02:00
Death toll rises to at least 46 after Brazilian floods02:05
Drought causes the canals of Venice to run dry00:31
Dozens killed after unprecedented extreme weather strikes southeast Brazil00:50
Millions across the South and Midwest at risk of severe weather03:05
New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle batters north01:04
Vermont officials warn of unsafe ice on Lake Champlain01:48
- Now Playing
Watch: Aerial footage shows Oklahoma tornado damage02:05
- UP NEXT
Powerful tornado sweeps through Norman, Oklahoma03:12
Wild storm batters California and heads east02:03
California hit with historic winter weather02:13
Historic winter storm hitting some of California’s major cities01:23
Surfers brave frigid temperatures catching waves on Lake Superior00:38
Play All