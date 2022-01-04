WATCH: Aerials show drivers stuck in miles-long stretch of traffic on Virginia interstate

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
WATCH: Aerials show drivers stuck in miles-long stretch of traffic on Virginia interstate00:55
Aerial footage shows drivers trapped in traffic on a 50-mile stretch of I-95 in Stafford County, Virginia. Some have been stuck in freezing temperatures for more than 19 hours.Jan. 4, 2022
