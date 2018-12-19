Dance debate: Compare 'Carlton' dance to 'Fortnite' dance

Watch Alfonso Ribeiro’s ‘Carlton’ dance compared with ‘Fortnite’ game dance01:03
Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the makers of video games “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” claiming they used a dance he created in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” without his permission. However, the moves of “The Carlton Dance” have been seen on screen before Ribeiro first performed it in 1991.
