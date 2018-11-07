NBC News

Watch as Rep. Ron DeSantis blasts media, polls in victory speech

Rep. Ron DeSantis in his victory speech as Florida's incoming governor says that though the polls and the media wrote his campaign's obituary, "it's the voice of the people that rules" on Election Day.Nov. 7, 2018

