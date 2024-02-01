IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Decapitation suspect 'went off the rails' in college, a far-right convoy heads to the U.S.-Mexico border, and deadly fungal outbreak spreads to new state

  • FBI director: US cannot ‘sleep’ on Chinese cyberattack danger

    00:28

  • European farmers surround European Parliament building to demand reforms

    01:06
    Watch: Australian boy is rescued after getting stuck inside a claw machine

    00:51
    Thousands of sheep and cattle stranded after ship's Red Sea route canceled by security concerns

    00:36

  • Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

    03:11

  • U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say

    02:22

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China

    01:40

  • Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children

    02:19

  • 80 bodies buried in Rafah after they are handed over by the Israeli army

    00:59

  • Rain adds to the misery of displaced families living around Gaza City

    00:56

  • Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

    01:40

  • Kids in Gaza wear coronavirus suits to protect from cold and wet

    00:41

  • Russian rock band critical of war with Ukraine face deportation from Thailand

    01:17

  • Mexico sues American gun manufacturers after claiming they aid drug cartels

    04:53

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro blocks opposition campaign

    02:52

  • New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas

    01:57

  • Video shows Israeli forces in disguise inside a West Bank hospital

    00:44

  • Female swimmer seriously injured in Sydney Harbor shark attack

    00:59

  • Growing pushback in Mexico after ban against bullfighting is lifted

    03:05

  • U.N. staff took part in Hamas terror attacks, according to Israeli intelligence reports

    02:00

Watch: Australian boy is rescued after getting stuck inside a claw machine

00:51

A 3-year-old boy got stuck inside a ‘Hello Kitty’ toy claw machine by climbing through the prize dispenser in a shopping mall in Australia. Local police had to smash the glass to rescue him.Feb. 1, 2024

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

