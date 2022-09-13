IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen

    01:20

  • Kourtney Kardashian Barker talks taking husband Travis’ last name

    04:33

  • Royal rebranding: Here's everything that'll get updated for new king

    02:34

  • Luke Combs repays young fans the price of their concert tickets

    01:24

  • Gigi Hadid talks modeling, motherhood and move to fashion design

    06:52

  • Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth during concert

    00:20

  • Writer behind Queen’s cameos says she could have been an actor

    01:35

  • ‘The Crown’ pauses production out of respect to Queen Elizabeth

    00:35

  • Behind the American obsession with British royalty

    01:32

  • Kenan Thompson reveals collab with Lizzo for Emmy Awards show

    05:29

  • Olivia Wilde addresses rumors of a feud with Florence Pugh

    00:53

  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts joke about on-screen kiss

    00:55

  • See a first look for new Mila Kunis movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive'

    01:19

  • Regina Hall shares the life event that pushed her to pursue acting

    08:02

  • Hollywood stars gather to honor beloved drama teacher

    04:21

  • Netflix celebrates 25th anniversary with new nostalgic video

    01:17

  • National Cinema Day is bringing $3 movie tickets this Saturday

    00:51

  • Serena Williams gears up for her potential final singles match

    01:31

  • Inside Tiger Woods’ plan to protect the PGA legacy against LIV

    02:36

  • ‘Rings of Power’ stars talk joining ‘Lord of the Rings’ universe

    03:30

NBC News

Watch: Best moments of 2022 Emmy Awards

03:47

“Squid Games,” “The White Lotus,” and “Ted Lasso,” stole the show at the 2020 Emmy Awards making it a big night for streaming services. The event was filled with first-time wins laughs and dancing.Sept. 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    People asked not to bring marmalade sandwiches to honor queen

    01:20

  • Kourtney Kardashian Barker talks taking husband Travis’ last name

    04:33

  • Royal rebranding: Here's everything that'll get updated for new king

    02:34

  • Luke Combs repays young fans the price of their concert tickets

    01:24

  • Gigi Hadid talks modeling, motherhood and move to fashion design

    06:52

  • Watch Harry Styles pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth during concert

    00:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All