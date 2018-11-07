Watch Beto O’Rourke’s full speech conceding Texas senate race
Rep. Beto O'Rourke ended his campaign for U.S. Senate with an impassioned thanks to his supporters of his campaign saying "I'm so f------ proud of you."
Mueller investigation more secure with Democrats leading House02:03
Minimum wage, redistricting, Medicaid get 2018 voter blessings02:43
Stacey Abrams: 'We're going to make sure every vote is counted'03:23
O’Rourke Full Speech: ‘I’m so f------ proud of you’10:23
Nadler warns Trump against firing Mueller as Dems win House in blue wave03:27
Republicans lose claim to 'party of law & order'02:53