Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House
April 1, 202400:52
    Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House

Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House

00:52

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House featuring the Easter Bunny. Before the egg roll, the president shared an optimistic message for Americans.April 1, 2024

    Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House

