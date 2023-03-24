IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Biden's full address to Canadian Parliament

32:21

President Biden addressed Canadian Parliament during his visit to Ottawa and discussed how the U.S. and Canada continue to work together to address a rise in immigration, support Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion and further space travel.March 24, 2023

