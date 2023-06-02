IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Watch Biden’s full remarks on passage of bipartisan debt limit deal

NBC News

Watch Biden’s full remarks on passage of bipartisan debt limit deal

12:50

President Joe Biden delivered remarks after Congress passed the bipartisan budget agreement that will extend the debt ceiling over the next two years. Biden thanked Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers for working together.June 2, 2023

Best of NBC News

