Watch Biden's State of the Union address in three minutes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Watch Biden's State of the Union address in three minutes03:01
UP NEXT
Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’01:02
Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 00:36
Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’05:46
Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine02:14
Watch Biden’s full 2022 State of the Union address01:02:49
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives GOP response14:15
Biden's State of the Union address a ‘robust argument’ for his agenda ahead of midterms01:34
Biden: ‘State of the Union is strong because you the American people are strong’02:24
Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer01:29
Biden: 'Let's end cancer as we know it'01:45
Biden: ‘Onslaught’ of state laws targeting transgender Americans ‘simply wrong’01:02
'Fund the police': Biden discusses efforts to address crime prevention02:17
Biden: 'Cut the cost of prescription drugs' 02:23
Biden on Covid: ‘We are moving forward safely’ back to normal routine05:45
'Watchdogs are back': Biden announces Justice Department will add prosecutor for pandemic fraud00:57
Biden details ‘infrastructure decade’ that will create ‘millions’ of American jobs04:11
Biden: Addressing inflation is 'top priority'02:29
Biden announces closure of American airspace to Russian flights02:58
Biden praises 'fearlessness' of Ukrainians amid Russian invasion during State of the Union10:50
Watch Biden's State of the Union address in three minutes03:01
Watch highlights from President Biden's 2022 State of the Union address as he discusses Russia and Ukraine, Covid-19, inflation and other issues facing the nation.March 2, 2022
Now Playing
Watch Biden's State of the Union address in three minutes03:01
UP NEXT
Biden to LGBTQ American youth: ‘I’ll always have your back’01:02
Biden: The right to vote is ‘under assault’ 00:36
Jayapal: ‘The president was on fire’05:46
Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine02:14
Watch Biden’s full 2022 State of the Union address01:02:49