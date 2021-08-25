Bodycam shows moments Louisiana State Police trooper beat a Black man during arrest

Police body camera shows the moments a Louisiana State Police trooper beat a Black man following a traffic stop. Aaron Larry Bowman was left with a broken jaw, wrist, and ribs. He also needed several staples to close his head wound, according to his lawyer. Bowman was charged with resisting arrest and the charge is still pending. The state trooper, Jacob Brown seen hitting the 46-year-old has resigned. Brown couldn’t be reached for comment. Bowman’s lawyers released the body camera footage to NBC News.Aug. 25, 2021