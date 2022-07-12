IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: British tourist survives avalanche in Kyrgyzstan

A British tourist survived an avalanche on Sunday in the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan while on a guided tour of the mountain range. No one in the group sustained major injuries during the avalanche.July 12, 2022

