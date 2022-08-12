Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey

- Now Playing
Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey00:38
- UP NEXT
Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses03:27
Horse's collapse puts renewed focus on NYC carriages02:14
Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine00:50
Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River01:14
Florida python hunt is underway this weekend02:18
Beluga whale found in Seine River baffles experts00:50
Yale researchers use new technology to restore dead pig cells07:07
Watch: Police chase cow running along Alabama highway00:31
Hero dog wakes up family during house fire01:15
'Get out of here!': Connecticut man chases bear from home01:19
Tokyo's hot dogs beat heat wave with wearable fans01:05
Dolphins rescued from Ukrainian warzone find new home02:46
Hawaii beach swimmer injured after getting close to Hawaiian monk seal with pup01:01
Dangerous sea life encounters increase for boaters and swimmers02:49
Pennsylvania man dies after pet snake wraps itself around his neck01:55
Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat00:18
16-year-old surfer speaks out after being bitten by a shark00:34
Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast00:50
World's oldest male giant panda in captivity dies at 3500:51
- Now Playing
Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey00:38
- UP NEXT
Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses03:27
Horse's collapse puts renewed focus on NYC carriages02:14
Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine00:50
Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River01:14
Florida python hunt is underway this weekend02:18
Play All