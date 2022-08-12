IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses

    03:27

  • Horse's collapse puts renewed focus on NYC carriages

    02:14

  • Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine

    00:50

  • Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River

    01:14

  • Florida python hunt is underway this weekend

    02:18

  • Beluga whale found in Seine River baffles experts

    00:50

  • Yale researchers use new technology to restore dead pig cells

    07:07

  • Watch: Police chase cow running along Alabama highway

    00:31

  • Hero dog wakes up family during house fire

    01:15

  • 'Get out of here!': Connecticut man chases bear from home

    01:19

  • Tokyo's hot dogs beat heat wave with wearable fans

    01:05

  • Dolphins rescued from Ukrainian warzone find new home

    02:46

  • Hawaii beach swimmer injured after getting close to Hawaiian monk seal with pup

    01:01

  • Dangerous sea life encounters increase for boaters and swimmers

    02:49

  • Pennsylvania man dies after pet snake wraps itself around his neck

    01:55

  • Watch: Video shows moment whale surfaces, lands on small boat

    00:18

  • 16-year-old surfer speaks out after being bitten by a shark

    00:34

  • Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast

    00:50

  • World's oldest male giant panda in captivity dies at 35

    00:51

NBC News

Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey

00:38

A disoriented brown bear cub was rescued in Turkey on Thursday, appearing to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of "mad honey." Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects, but the bear is expected to make a full recovery.Aug. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Brown bear cub high on ‘mad honey’ rescued in Turkey

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Animal activists outraged after NYC carriage horse collapses

    03:27

  • Horse's collapse puts renewed focus on NYC carriages

    02:14

  • Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine

    00:50

  • Beluga whale refuses food after straying into France's Seine River

    01:14

  • Florida python hunt is underway this weekend

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All