Watch Caitlin Clark break NCAA basketball all-time scoring record

Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA basketball all-time scoring record at 3,685 points during Iowa vs. Ohio State game. Clark broke “Pistol Pete” Maravich’s record of 3,667 career points, which stood for more than 50 years.March 3, 2024

