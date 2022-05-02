IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Cat rescued from bombed-out building in Ukraine

NBC News

Cat rescued from bombed-out building in Ukraine

00:28

Ukraine's emergency services released video of workers rescuing a cat from a bombed-out high-rise building in Borodianka, a town devastated by Russian strikes.May 2, 2022

    Cat rescued from bombed-out building in Ukraine

