The Chicago Police Department alleged that "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett faked a hate crime to "promote his career" because he was unhappy with his salary and paid two men $3,500 in a "choreographed" attack. Smollett was arrested and charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

