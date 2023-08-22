IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Some children rescued from Pakistan cable car suspended above ravine

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Child rescued from dangling cable car in Pakistan

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Schoolkids trapped in cable car above ravine in Pakistan after cable snaps

    00:40

  • Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

    00:47

  • Release of radioactive water from Fukushima to start on Aug. 24

    00:58

  • Ecuador holds election with armed guards amid recent violence

    03:18

  • ‘World champions’: Spain kicks off victory parade after historic World Cup win

    00:59

  • British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies

    01:21

  • Wildfire raging on Tenerife was started deliberately, police say

    00:36

  • Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

    00:26

  • Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

    01:30

  • Spain fans rejoice as country clinches first Women’s World Cup title

    01:13

  • China launches military drills around Taiwan after VP visit to U.S.

    00:50

  • Mobs burn churches in Pakistan after Quran was allegedly desecrated

    02:24

  • Thousands forced to evacuate as crews battle raging Canadian wildfires

    02:43

  • Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

    02:01

  • Biden holds historic international summit at Camp David

    02:11

  • U.K. nurse found guilty of multiple baby murders

    03:28

  • Moscow says its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over the city

    00:53

  • Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

    03:28

NBC News

Watch: Child rescued from dangling cable car in Pakistan

00:42

Video shows the moment a child is rescued from a dangling cable car in Battagram, Pakistan. A group of six children and two adults became stranded after one of the cable car’s ropes broke while crossing a deep ravine.Aug. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Some children rescued from Pakistan cable car suspended above ravine

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Child rescued from dangling cable car in Pakistan

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Schoolkids trapped in cable car above ravine in Pakistan after cable snaps

    00:40

  • Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

    00:47

  • Release of radioactive water from Fukushima to start on Aug. 24

    00:58

  • Ecuador holds election with armed guards amid recent violence

    03:18
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All