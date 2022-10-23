Watch: Climate activists throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting

Ukraine appearing ready to retake Kherson01:51
Video shows aftermath of Russian jet crashing into residential building in Siberian city01:01
- Now Playing
Watch: Climate activists throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting01:05
- UP NEXT
Six people feared dead in plane crash near Costa Rica01:12
China's Communist Party Congress highlights President Xi's power02:28
Iranian American women speak out about protests02:31
Could Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation?04:42
Village bakery, abandoned by retreating Russian troops, now bakes Ukrainian bread00:56
Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece01:15
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 44 days01:59
Family mourns Palestinian teen who died during clashes with Israeli troops02:28
‘We've got justice for our son’: Harry Dunn’s father gets emotional after Anne Sacoolas guilty plea01:27
Ukrainian elementary school conducts nuclear threat safety drills02:12
‘We need a change, for sure’: NBC News gathers public opinion on Liz Truss resignation01:54
Watch: Liz Truss resigns as U.K. prime minister after six weeks in post01:16
What happens next after British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation?03:07
British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces growing pressure to resign04:32
Recapping the U.K. political turmoil leading up to Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister02:24
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he won't allow himself to get used to war01:03
Giant panda pair sent from China to Qatar ahead of soccer World Cup00:54
Ukraine appearing ready to retake Kherson01:51
Video shows aftermath of Russian jet crashing into residential building in Siberian city01:01
- Now Playing
Watch: Climate activists throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting01:05
- UP NEXT
Six people feared dead in plane crash near Costa Rica01:12
China's Communist Party Congress highlights President Xi's power02:28
Iranian American women speak out about protests02:31
Play All