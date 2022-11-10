IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Crews cut down tree headed for 30 Rockefeller Plaza this Christmas

00:58

Crews cut down the tree that will stand at 30 Rockefeller Plaza this Christmas. The Norway spruce from Queensbury, N.Y., stands 82 feet tall and 50 feet wide. The tree will make the 200-mile journey to New York City for the holidays.Nov. 10, 2022

