BREAKING: New wave of resignations at Twitter following Elon Musk's ultimatum on 'hardcore' work ethic

Watch: Crews race to rescue woman trapped under burning car

00:53

Dramatic video captured the moment first responders raced to rescue a woman trapped under a burning car. Police crews worked together to lift the vehicle and pull the woman to safety. After failing to stop, and hitting another car the vehicle slammed into a tree and burst into flames. The 51-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.Nov. 17, 2022

