WATCH: Cargo ship is removed 8 weeks after Baltimore bridge collapse
May 20, 202401:11
NBC News

WATCH: Cargo ship is removed 8 weeks after Baltimore bridge collapse

01:11

The container ship that caused the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge was removed from the city's harbor nearly eight weeks after the crash. May 20, 2024

