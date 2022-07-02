IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Deadly earthquake reduces buildings to rubble in Iran

    Watch: Dramatic rescue as ship sinks in South China Sea

    Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space

  • 'Cryptoqueen' added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

  • Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control

  • Gay couples in Switzerland marry after same-sex unions legalized

  • At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine

  • Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru

  • Ukraine blames Russia for deadly missile strike on residential area in Odesa region

  • China's Xi swears-in new Hong Kong leader as territory marks 25 years since British handover

  • NASA scientists test technology that could help sustain life on the moon

  • Early human fossils found in South African cave dated one million years older than suspected

  • New Zealand designates Proud Boys as terrorist group

  • 'Napalm Girl' from iconic Vietnam photo receives final burn treatment

  • Ukrainian troops in U.K. receive training in multiple launch rocket systems

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sworn in as Philippines new president

  • Israel set for fifth election in less than four years after vote to dissolve parliament

  • Biggest exchange of prisoners of war since Russian invasion, Ukrainian military says

Watch: Dramatic rescue as ship sinks in South China Sea

An industrial support vessel broke in two and sank 186 miles south of Hong Kong after difficulties caused by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba. Rescue teams reportedly saved three crew members, with many more missing at sea.July 2, 2022

